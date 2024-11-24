5 Players who are playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
5. Avery Williams
The explosive kick and punt returner that Williams was prior to last year's season-ending injury is yet to show up. In Arthur Smith's offense, Williams had a role as a change of pace back and was a great return threat. That hasn't been the case this season with Williams having lost a step since the injury. He simply lacks the explosive ability we watched two years ago.
Perhaps there is a chance another offseason gives Williams the chance to return to form. The more likely scenario for the Falcons is keeping Ray-Ray McCloud as a special teams piece and upgrading the third receiver position. Williams is a great depth piece but it seems the Falcons have better options that can take the roster spot and play a larger role.
Atlanta should be looking to upgrade both the receiver room and the return specialist positions. One interesting option is Rondale Moore. The receiver could be retained after a season-ending injury as a depth piece. Terry Fontenot landed Moore after trading former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder for the former Arizona Cardinal. A great move that simply wasn't given a chance to play out due to the preseason injury.