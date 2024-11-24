Blogging Dirty
5 Players who are playing their final games with the Atlanta Falcons

By Nick Halden

Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos
Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos / Dustin Bradford/GettyImages
5. Avery Williams

The explosive kick and punt returner that Williams was prior to last year's season-ending injury is yet to show up. In Arthur Smith's offense, Williams had a role as a change of pace back and was a great return threat. That hasn't been the case this season with Williams having lost a step since the injury. He simply lacks the explosive ability we watched two years ago.

Perhaps there is a chance another offseason gives Williams the chance to return to form. The more likely scenario for the Falcons is keeping Ray-Ray McCloud as a special teams piece and upgrading the third receiver position. Williams is a great depth piece but it seems the Falcons have better options that can take the roster spot and play a larger role.

Atlanta should be looking to upgrade both the receiver room and the return specialist positions. One interesting option is Rondale Moore. The receiver could be retained after a season-ending injury as a depth piece. Terry Fontenot landed Moore after trading former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder for the former Arizona Cardinal. A great move that simply wasn't given a chance to play out due to the preseason injury.

