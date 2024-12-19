5 Teams that could have interest in revitalizing Kirk Cousins' career

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are in a very odd spot at the quarterback position. There are a myriad of reasons they might allow Sam Darnold to hit free agency and not be the team that rewards his great season with a contract. You already have rookie J.J. McCarthy on the roster and your head coach has proven himself to get the most out of average starters.

Look at what the Vikings head coach has accomplished with Josh Dobbs, Sam Darnold, and Kirk Cousins. If the Falcons are forced to cut the quarterback a return to Minnesota is very much on the table. Whether it is age or confidence the Falcons have broken the veteran quarterback and there is one team that understands how to rebuild his confidence and setup an offense he can run.

As a reminder, the last time Cousins was starting for the Vikings the numbers were at an MVP level. This is in part due to the offensive talent, however, it is still a consideration that the team chooses a reunion over paying Darnold. You would have Cousins on a cheap deal with the Falcons paying the bill and still have the option of McCarthy. A reunion could make a lot of sense for both sides.