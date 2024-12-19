5 Teams that could have interest in revitalizing Kirk Cousins' career

2. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco is in a very interesting spot this offseason at the quarterback position. Brock Purdy has regressed without his elite weapons and a consistent running game. The quarterback has gone from a top-ten starter to simply an average player at the position. How will negotiations between the two sides go this offseason?

The answer to that question decides whether or not Kirk Cousins could have a future in San Francisco. It isn't any secret that the 49ers head coach has admired Cousins and wanted to join forces. The stars simply never aligned at the right time for one of the best offensive minds in football to add Cousins.

Now there is a very slight glimmer of hope that the 49ers could have uncertainty at the position and Cousins could hit the market. This is another fit where the Falcons must cut the veteran quarterback for the signing to work. San Francisco lacks the cap space for a trade and Atlanta must be willing to shoulder two seasons worth of bad cap hits from the deal. If that happens and Brock Purdy's negotiations don't go as planned, San Francisco is the perfect landing spot for the veteran quarterback.