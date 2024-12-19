5 Teams that could have interest in revitalizing Kirk Cousins' career

3. New York Jets

The Jets bringing back Aaron Rodgers would be hilariously on brand for a franchise that endured the most frustrating season in recent memory. This was supposed to be a team contending for a Super Bowl and not a top-ten pick. It is easy to see how Rodgers could have worn out his welcome with the quarterback's management and appearances.

There is only so much condescending blame deflecting that one franchise can take. The problem for the Jets is the fact that they are playing too well to be in reach for one of the top quarterbacks. The Giants and Raiders are going to have the first pick of this year's top prospects.

It is a very thin quarterback class where you have at least two teams ahead of you that are locked in at the position. Add in the Titans as a team likely to finish ahead of the Jets in the draft order and the desperation is obvious. Still, the Jets should select a quarterback looking to bring in Cousins as competition. Rodgers being moved on from is the obvious decision for a franchise that would be better off with an aging Cousins or a rookie starter at the position.