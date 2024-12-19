5 Teams that could have interest in revitalizing Kirk Cousins' career

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

The most likely outcome for the Steelers is paying Russell Wilson to return for the 2025 season. However, we just pointed out how thin the quarterback class appears to be in this year's draft. There is a very real chance that failing teams are willing to overpay Wilson and Sam Darnold if they are out of reach of the top quarterback prospects. The Steelers will look to bring Wilson back but only to a point.

Arthur Smith's offense has been inconsistent and is based around the run. Wilson has run it well playing his role and not making big mistakes. If there is a veteran quarterback on the market the Steelers could look at, Kirk Cousins makes sense.

If the Falcons part ways with the veteran quarterback and Russell Wilson is out of your price range it is a potential fit. Arthur Smith being handed the chance to turn around the career of Cousins while bringing back Justin Fields as insurance would make a lot of sense for both sides. Pittsburgh isn't going to ask much of the veteran and would put their arms around him as they have Wilson.