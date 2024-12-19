5 Teams that could have interest in revitalizing Kirk Cousins' career

5. Indianapolis Colts

Already the Colts have six wins on the season and have played their way out of drafting another quarterback. Can the franchise talk themselves into another season of Anthony Richardson without a backup plan? Richardson can be fun to watch but continues to struggle to hit the layups consistently. The quarterback can throw a dime 60-yards on one play only to miss screens and slants over the next snaps.

Richardson's time in Indy is going to come to an end if there isn't a solid finish to the season. The Colts simply aren't good enough to survive his turnovers and inability to make the simple plays. Kirk Cousins could become an attractive backup plan with the Colts out of reach of this offseason's top prospects.

We've seen two versions of this play out for the Colts one with Matt Ryan that failed to have the expected impact. Before that, however, the Colts did have a solid season under Phillip Rivers. The blueprint is there and it could buy the Colts more time to build out the rest of the roster. Cousins is going to have to settle for a struggling team that misses out on the offseason's top prospects or be content in a backup quarterback role severely limiting his potential landing spots.