5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons defining win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kirk Cousins
Another great and for the most part clean game from the Atlanta Falcons quarterback. The lone turnover for the Falcons on the day came on a quarterback fumble from a blindside hit just as Cousins was getting ready to let the ball go. Aside from this, the quarterback played as perfect of a game as could have been reasonably hoped for.
The loss of Drake London after the team's second drive of the day was felt but the veteran found ways to make plays. Continuing to show better movement in the pocket and a great ability to look off the defense Cousins finished the day with 222-passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 79% of his throws. This game was in many ways a copy of last week's performance from Cousins.
Cousins came out of the gate hot but as the Falcons took control the offense leaned on the run game and the quarterback took a step back. It is hard to ask from more for a veteran who has helped Atlanta get off to a 6-3 start and gives reason to believe this defense can carry Atlanta into the playoffs. Another great game for the veteran who continues to show the difference a capable starter can make.