5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons defining win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
Winner: Atlanta's pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons started the game with a combined six sacks on the season and would get half of their season total in this game. While the issues with this defense were still clear there is reason to feel they are heading in the right direction. Atlanta's pass rush consistently pushed Dak out of the pocket and hurried the quarterback's decisions.
Getting home in back-to-back plays with Grady Jarrett and Arnold Ebiketie both sacking the quarterback. For Ebiketie, it was the edge rusher's first sack of the season and an exciting sign for a player who has failed to live up to expectations. Jarrett had a strong game before leaving in the second-half due to precautionary concerns with an Achilles injury.
Kaden Elliss added the final Atlanta sack of the day finally converting on consistent pressure he has created in limited pass-rushing snaps. This is the version of Atlanta's defense fans were expecting early in the season and hopefully a sign of what is to come. Make no mistake this is still an Atlanta team in need of a trade deadline addition, however, this was a step in the right direction for a unit that had been completely helpless.