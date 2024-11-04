5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons defining win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
Winner: Bijan Robinson
Very quickly in this game, it became clear the offensive gameplan was Bijan Robinson. Robinson had 19-rushes on the day and added in 7-receptions finishing with 145 total yards on the day. After struggles early on in the season Robinson looks the part of a franchise star. Tyler Allgeier had made a strong case for getting a heavier workload with Robinson failing to live up to expectations.
It seemed Zac Robinson's zone run scheme didn't click with the back early in the season. However, over the last five games things have started to fall into place for Robinson and the numbers are quickly piling up. Robinson was the consistent gameplan for the offense and it speaks to the trust that Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins both have in the back.
For those who watched the game, you understand how impressive his performances have been outside the numbers. Often creating space and making the first man miss, turning what should be negative plays into a 1-2 yard gain. That skill set has made Robinson a dangerous receiver and allowed him to gain his quarterback's trust. Another great week for a player who is finally living up to expectations.