5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons defining win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
Loser: Tyler Allgeier
On the flip side of this, we have Atlanta's rookie record setter Tyler Allgeier. The Atlanta back was coming off one of the worst games of his career. Not only was he unable to break off his typical explosive plays, he had a fumble that put two points on the board for Tampa and opened the door for a comeback. If this were the Atlanta teams we are far too used to watching that game would have flipped on this key mistake.
Allgeier was expected to respond this week against a Dallas team struggling to stop the run. The back finished with 18-rushing yards on only six carries. It was a game where Allgeier didn't force his way into the lineup and was underwhelming in limited chances. This has now been the case in back-to-back weeks for the Falcons.
As a reminder, it was only two weeks ago the Falcons were using Tyler Allgeier to finish a game. Punishing defenders while rushing for over 100 yards and giving Atlanta a performance reminding them the talent often sitting on the bench. Allgeier will continue to get chances, however, this is back-to-back weeks where the back hasn't looked like himself and played below expectations.