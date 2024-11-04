5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons defining win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kyle Pitts
On a day when you've lost your primary receiver, there is an expectation that Kyle Pitts would become a primary target. The tight-end has been among the league's best at his position over the last few weeks and appeared to be getting on the same page as Kirk Cousins. Instead, Pitts finished the day with one catch for 11-receiving yards. It was another quiet day for a player who is supposed to be a centerpiece of the offense.
Winner: Darnell Mooney
Darnell Mooney stepped up in Drake London's absence and continues to put up impressive numbers. When Cousins and Atlanta faced an early key 4th down it isn't a surprise who the quarterback looked for. Mooney and Cousins easily have the most trust and chemistry of this group right now. Already Mooney is smashing his numbers from last season and should hit career highs in nearly every category.
Another great game for a player who has an argument as Atlanta's primary receiver. Regardless of your take on this, there is no arguing he has been an elite producer and the missing piece for this offense. As long as he is healthy this Atlanta offense remains dangerous.