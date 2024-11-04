5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons defining win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
Winner: Raheem Morris
Atlanta's head coach continues to find ways to win with a leaky defense and a myriad of injuries. Despite starting the season at 6-3 this still feels like a team that hasn't yet hit their best stride. Raheem Morris is exactly the head coach the team needed at the right time. That doesn't mean all his decisions have been perfect but it has been clear this was a hiring win for the Falcons.
Needing a defining win outside of the NFC South, Raheem Morris has now beaten both the Eagles and the Cowboys. With four of Atlanta's wins coming in what appears to be a soft division this was a needed win. One demanding the Falcons be taken seriously in the conference.
The ability to close games and not let the moment get too big has been a new one for Atlanta fans. Far too used to seeing continual collapses having a head coach and quarterback tandem able to keep their cool and weather the storm has changed this franchise. The last time this team was in serious contention was in 2017 when Raheem Morris was a part of this Atlanta staff. Having the former coordinator now leading the way is a win for a fanbase that now has every reason to believe in their head coach and this team.