5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons defining win over Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
Loser: Terry Fontenot
The second-round defensive lineman you traded up to select has now been placed on IR and facing a long-term injury. Your next pick was Brandon Dorlus and in a week you're desperate to find defensive line production and help he remains inactive. The next pick was an edge rusher lost for the season as well. Out of Atlanta's top four selections, only one has seen the field this season and it seems unlikely to change anytime soon.
Michael Penix Jr. has a chance to completely flip the persespective on this draft class long term. For the time being, however, this is an all-time bad class for a team contending for the conference's top spot. You're well in control of the division and that shouldn't change anytime soon only trailing the league's top spot by two games.
You need every addition you can find and this year's class being a complete whiff is a problem. One that will lead to continued frustrations with the Atlanta GM. This has been a continuing trend with this year perhaps being the worst class in a long line of questionable draft decisions.