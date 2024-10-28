5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons stressful win vs. Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
Winner: Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is now 4-0 in division play and owns the Tampa Bay Bucs and Baker Mayfield. Easily the argument can be made that the best two games of his short Atlanta tenure has been against Mayfield and the Bucs. While this game may not have set a franchise record it was equally impressive. The complete calm control that Cousins has over this offense gives hope that this team will be relevant in January.
Cousins finished the day with 276-passing yards and four touchdown passes on the day. Totals he could have far surpassed if not for Atlanta's second-half decision to attempt to keep their defense off the field by running the ball and grinding the clock. Cousins kept Atlanta in the game after an early Bucs surge and made plays late when the Falcons were attempting to keep the game from taking a predictable turn.
For the first time this season, the Atlanta quarterback left the pocket and turned up field for a big gain. Giving the team the ability to run the clock and force Tampa to use their remaining timeouts. Another complete game from Cousins with the quarterback taking care of the ball and continuing to play at an extremely high level.