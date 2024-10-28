5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons stressful win vs. Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kyle Pitts
There isn't any question that Kyle Pitts has earned a spot on this list for his big day as well as an obvious mistake. Let's start with why Pitts takes a spot on the list here. The inability to take care of the football and finish plays is unforgivable. A mistake that you can't make at a high school level, Pitts almost made in Sunday's game and it could have completely flipped the result.
Pitts got lucky that this game didn't offer a look down the line as he scored. Without that camera view it was impossible to overturn the call on the field.
Winner: Kyle Pitts
Yes, Kyle Pitts more than earned a spot for both his mistake and having one of the most productive days of his career. Pitts finished just short of 100-yard receiving day and had two touchdown grabs on the day. This is the elite weapon the Falcons believed they had added four seasons ago. Perhaps this is a sign that Pitts and Cousins are finally on the same page. A mixed bag of a week for a player who continues to show signs of life in the Atlanta offense.