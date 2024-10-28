5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons stressful win vs. Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
Winner: Darnell Mooney
If you're an opposing defense facing Atlanta in a big spot who is the first receiver you're circling? There is an argument the answer should be Darnell Mooney. The receiver continues to play at a high level and shows just how wasted his talent was in Chicago with Justin Fields and a poorly run offense. Mooney finished the day with 92-receiving yards and a touchdown grab. Twice when the Falcons needed to keep drives alive Cousins looked to the veteran receiver and Mooney delivered.
With all the frustration with Atlanta's defense and the quarterback debate, a lot of great efforts are being underrated. Mooney's is unquestionably among them with the receiver proving to be the missing piece for this offense. While Ray-Ray McCloud has faded in the offense a bit, Mooney continues to surpass his career highs and gives reason to believe this offense can carry the Falcons to the playoffs.
Drake London has been equally impressive but for the second time this season Atlanta's primary receiver took a step back and Mooney's production delivered. While the Atlanta draft class appears to be a miss in the early going there is no underrating the impact of this year's free agent additions.