5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons stressful win vs. Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
Loser: Jimmy Lake
Is the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator willing to make adjustments yet? After doubling down this past week Lake's unit continued to fail on every level. Outside of Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell creating turnovers what is there to like about this unit?
The biggest issue with Atlanta's defense is how they approached the game. You know that without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the focus is going to be on running the football. Pack the box and force Baker Mayfield to beat you over the top with unproven players. Instead, the Falcons continued to fail to make adjustments and allowed Tampa's run game to roll early on.
Whether it is refusing to replace struggling players or to make very basic adjustments the frustration with Atlanta's defensive coordinator should be at an all-time high. Atlanta's offense bailing you out shouldn't cover up the fact you haven't done your job or anything close. It is time to begin discussing whether a change should be made at the position. You hold the NFC South lead and are in a position to make the playoffs. A stage where you would be completely embarrassed if this is the defense that shows up.