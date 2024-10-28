5 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons stressful win vs. Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
Winner: Zac Robinson
If Zac Robinson would lose his love for screen passes this could be among the best offenses in the league. Before going into the reasons Robinson belongs in this spot it is important to note the continual mistakes Atlanta makes attempting to run screens.
With that said, this is a great offense that again responded to a bad week and took control of the game late in the second half. Robinson had a perfect game plan and was able to make the needed adjustments at the half to burn clock and keep the ball away from Baker Mayfield.
Loser: Atlanta's pass rush
Calling it a pass rush at this point is a stretch with how poorly the team has played. Any hopes this unit is going to figure things out under Jimmy Lake with the current options should be put to rest. No Chris Godwin or Mike Evans and you can't get Baker to the ground once? The best the Falcons could offer is flushing Mayfield or hurrying a great throw. What a complete mess from a team that has every reason to believe they need to make big changes defensively to have any hope.