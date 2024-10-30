5 winners (and 4 losers) for Falcons through the first half of season
The Atlanta Falcons are essentially at the midway point of their season. They have played eight of their 17 games, winning five and losing three.
This has the Falcons in the exact spot they wanted to be in at this point in the season, atop the NFC South. They have continued separating themselves from the Panthers, Saints, and Buccaneers thanks to their 4-0 record against those teams.
The first eight games have been full of good and bad. Let's examine individual winners and losers so far.
Winner: Kirk Cousins, QB
After Week 1, it seemed impossible that we would sit here talking about Kirk Cousins as a winner. He and the rest of the offense looked atrocious but they weathered the storm and found their footing.
Cousins has brought stability, good decision-making, and accuracy to a team that needed it. While things haven't always been perfect, he gives the Dirty Birds a chance to win every week.