5 winners (and 4 losers) for Falcons through the first half of season
Winner: Kyle Pitts, TE
We are finally starting to see the 2021 rookie version of Kyle Pitts. The much-maligned tight end is making more impactful plays each week and is coming off his best performance of the season when he scored two long touchdowns (depending on the angle).
While there have been some frustrating moments sprinkled in this season, you can't help but feel excited as his explosiveness is making a comeback and he is developing a chemistry with Kirk Cousins. Big things are coming for one of the NFL's top tight ends.
Loser: The entire 2024 draft class
Knowing Michael Penix Jr.'s role, we knew the Atlanta Falcons wouldn't have an uber productive draft class this year. However, no one expected it to be this unproductive.
Second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro wasn't even active for the first few weeks and JD Bertrand was the only rookie to play a snap on offense or defense until Orhorhoro's debut. Each first-year player has been buried on the depth chart making it difficult to not question this team's approach in April.
The rookie class has produced 15 tackles, one QB hit, a completion for 14 yards, a reception for 14 yards, and five carries for 17 yards. That is not good enough, plain and simple.