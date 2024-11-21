6 Defining Atlanta Falcons storylines heading into team's 2024 bye week
By Arkesh Ray
Historically terrible pass-rush
If it was all good, the Falcons would be 11-0, which unfortunately they are not. In 2015 the Atlanta Falcons pass-rush was anemic, registering 19 sacks in 16 games. This year the Falcons have 10 sacks in 11 games, which is on pace for 15 sacks. That is four fewer than the 2015 showing with an extra game.
In fact the Atlanta Falcons pass-rush is so horrendous they actually broke a record.
If the Falcons were at least getting pressure it would be fine, but the Falcons are last in pressure rate too. The defensive line is just generating absolutely nothing, which leads to showings like Sunday where Bo Nix has time to stand in the pocket and find the wide-open wide receiver, or why the Sunday prior to that MVS had time to toast the secondary deep.
Matthew Judon has 2.5 sacks thus far and has been a major league disappointment. He has just 15 pressures and 11 hurries on the season. Funnily enough Matthew Judon has a higher PFF grade on coverage (56.0) than as a pass rusher (53.0). Unfortunately, the Falcons did not trade a third to the Patriots for Judon to be a better defender than pass rusher.
Matthew Judon isn't even top three on the team in pressures. Kaden Ellis (22), Arnold Ebiketie (20), and Grady Jarrett (18) all have more. Outside of that, no one on the team has more than 11 pressures.
Barring Matthew Judon turning back the clock and returning to all-pro from following the bye, or unorthodox break-out seasons from Zach Harrison and/or Arnold Ebiketie this Falcons pass-rush is doomed post-bye week.
The only saving grace is that besides the Commanders (ranked #3) and Panthers (#10), the Falcons don't face any other top 15 offensive lines as ranked by PFF. They will go against the Chargers (#17), Vikings (#20), Raiders (#27), and Giants (#25). If Jimmy Lake dials up the blitzes maybe the Falcons pass-rush can get 1-2 sacks against those teams as they look to make a push for the playoffs.
Overall, the Falcons need to make some serious moves in the off-season to add pass-rushing help. Jalon Walker from Georgia would certainly look great in Atlanta.