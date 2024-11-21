6 Defining Atlanta Falcons storylines heading into team's 2024 bye week
By Arkesh Ray
Injuries piling up
This season the Falcons have lost: Drew Dalman, Troy Anderson, Nate Landman, Dee Alford, and Mike Hughes all of whom are contributing starters. They have also lost JD Bertrand, Charlie Woerner, and Ta'Quon Graham. All the defensive line injuries hurt considering the Falcons' defensive line has been getting killed by the run all season long. Along with that, Darnell Mooney has been struggling with hamstring issues the last two games, and Drake London had the hip flexor two games ago.
This bye-week could not have come at a better time for the Falcons. Hopefully after the bye week Mike Hughes and Dee Alford are good to go, as the CB Depth behind them on this team is so weak, and it was exposed against the Broncos on Sunday.
Rest of the Season Outlook
As things stand now, this Falcons team does not look very good. However, with two weeks off and players returning from injury they should be better than they've looked the last few weeks.
After a crushing Week 1 loss, the Falcons came out and beat a very good Eagles team, hopefully they do the same against the Chargers.
If the Falcons go 3-3 that should be enough to lock up the division, unless the Buccaneers end up going 7-0. All of the Falcons last six games are winnable, it is just a matter of whether they can go out and execute.
3-3, and 9-8 seems likely for the Falcons, and hopefully that is enough to lock up the South.