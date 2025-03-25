6 First round prospects that could land with Atlanta in the 2025 NFL Draft

What makes the 2025 NFL Draft process so interesting for Atlanta is what a mystery the team's pick remains. Yes, we know without question the Falcons will add to the defensive side of the ball. What remains in question is both what positions the Falcons will be willing to take and who will remain on the board. After the first five picks in this year's draft, the prospect fits are a complete mystery. How quickly the top edge rushers not named Abdul Carter will come off the board is very much in question.

With this in mind, there are a number of draft-day fits the Falcons could opt to select. Starting with a former Wolverine that would go a long way in fixing the team's struggles in the secondary.

Will Johnson- CB Michigan

If Will Johnson is still on the board when Atlanta's number is called it is going to be a tempting selection. After Travis Hunter, Johnson is the best corner in this draft and has an argument to be ahead of Hunter if not for his value as a receiver. If the Michigan product were to fall Atlanta's way it would allow them to have the best starting option they have offered A.J. Terrell during his tenure.

Mike Hughes has already been re-signed giving the team a solid trio at the position. Passing on an edge rusher is in consideration when you look at Terry Fontenot's recent draft history and understand the belief in taking the best player on the board.

Jalon Walker-LB Georgia

Georgia fans often complain about Atlanta's lack of interest in their prospects. When you draft as poorly as Terry Fontenot has after the first round this holds a bit more merit. The good news for Bulldog fans is the fact that there are three Georgia defenders who appear locked in the first round and all are great fits in Atlanta.

Jalon Walker would be used a bit like Kaden Elliss but appears both a better pass-rushing prospect and is far better playing off ball. With the departure of Nate Landman, the team could opt to both improve the linebacker position and pass rush.

Malaki Starks-S Georgia

The second Georgia prospect that makes a great deal of sense is safety Malaki Starks. Yes, the Falcons added veteran safety Jordan Fuller, however, Fontenot's history has proven this isn't a viable roadblock if the team believes Starks is the best fit. It is fun to consider what Starks could accomplish paired with star safety Jessie Bates.

Where this loses a bit of steam is imaging the amount of mistakes the safeties would be asked to cover with Atlanta's current pass rush. Starks and Bates would solve a lot of problems for Atlanta, but neither player is fixing the team's inability to get to the quarterback.

Jihaad Campbell-LB Alabama

How serious is Terry Fontenot about taking the best player on the board? There is a great chance when Atlanta's number is called that player is going to be Campbell. This isn't going to fix the issues in the secondary or the team's concerning lack of pass rush. Campbell is a linebacker who would slot into the middle of Atlanta's defense and fix many issues.

The drawback is the inability to add depth in the secondary or fix the team's ongoing woes getting to the quarterback. Still, Campbell's talent demands consideration.

Shemar Stewart-EDGE Texas A&M

Steward seems likely to be on the board for the Falcons and remains a clear fit in Atlanta. The pass rusher has all of the needed tools to make the jump as a productive edge rusher. Perhaps the one downside here is the lack of production at the college level. His size and ability should have resulted in far more consistent production. However, the talent and fit for the Falcons still make it a clear consideration.

Mykel Williams-EDGE Georgia

Williams is going to be a starting edge rusher in the league for at least the next decade. The Georgia pass rusher is one of the safest selections the Falcons could make in the draft. The downside comes in the fact that Williams is going to need time to develop and adjust to the next level. Whether he is a productive starter or a future star is up for debate.

What can't be debated is the fact the edge rusher is expected to need time to develop at the next level. If this is the selection fans must understand that Williams is far from a finished product and won't be able to save the pass rush from day one. If this is understood, this would be a great pick giving Atlanta a starter at the position for many years.