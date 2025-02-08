6 massive mistakes Atlanta Falcons cannot fall victim to this offseason

5. Falcons cannot force adding draft picks

The Falcons have five picks in the upcoming draft, only two of which come in the top 100. They brought this problem on themself with trades and the tampering violation.

This lack of picks may pressure the front office to add more picks, but they cannot fall victim to it -- they must get fair value. This becomes especially true when they are on the clock at pick No. 15; if they love a certain player then they must take him, even if a trade-back offer is on the table.

This isn't about landing as many players as possible, it is about landing the right players.

6. Falcons cannot draft an offensive player in the first round

Defense needs to be the target for the Atlanta Falcons. They haven't taken a defender in the first round since A.J. Terrell, that must change in April.

We have seen the lack of all-around talent on the defense. They have superstars at each level but no one to complement them. Landing an elite cornerback or pass rusher in the first round could change the fortunes of this team.

Terry Fontenot must ignore the temptation of further upgrading this offense; he needs to take a first-round defender for the first time.