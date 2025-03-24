6 Players the Atlanta Falcons have already lost in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons have a quiet offseason losing far more pieces than they have brought in. Considering most of these lost players were a part of a struggling defensive unit it isn't a huge concern. However, it is clear Atlanta has a long way to go in rebuilding the defense if they hope to compete for the NFC South.

Losing so many pieces makes this year's draft class paramount, as well as the need to hit on bargain free agents. With this in mind, here are five former key Falcons that have already found new landing spots.

Grady Jarrett- Chicago Bears

Unquestionably the biggest loss for Atlanta in the 2025 offseason is the departure of Grady Jarrett. Jarrett remains one of the most respected Falcons in franchise history. The leadership and loyalty that Jarrett showed the organization will be sorely missed. While it was a painful decision for Atlanta it was the correct one. Jarrett's production isn't what it was early in his career and the cap hit was top of the market for this level of player.

Atlanta moving on allows them the chance to rebuild a unit that is already struggling. Jarrett's loss will be felt more so in leadership and having a consistent presence in the middle.

Drew Dalman-Chicago Bears

The only offensive starter that isn't slated to return for the 2025 season is now the Chicago Bears starting center. Dalman will offer young quarterback Caleb Williams some much-needed stability at the position. Chicago was in a position to pay market value for Dalman, while the Falcons didn't need another top dollar investment on the offensive line.

Moving on was the right decision with Dalman's 2024 injury proving the team can survive without the starter.

Nate Landman- Los Angeles Rams

The Falcons moving on from Landman isn't a huge surprise with the team's struggles in coverage. Bringing in Divine Deablo as one of the team's first offseason moves was a signal the Falcons are looking to get a bit faster and more consistent in coverage at the position. Kaden Elliss and Troy Andersen are both set to return for the 2025 season.

The Rams are a better fit for Landman with pieces around him better suited to help cover the areas the linebacker struggles.

Eddie Goldman-Washington Commanders

Moving on from Goldman isn't a surprise despite the defensive veteran spending three years with the Falcons. The first two seasons would end before Week 1 with Goldman opting to retire before the start of the season. The 2024 season was the first time that Goldman made it to the regular season with Atlanta. The veteran offered great size for the middle of the defense but won't be difficult to replace.

Lorenzo Carter- Tennessee Titans

The edge rusher finished the 2024 season without registering a single sack for the Falcons. This despite being in double digit games and playing a high number of snaps. Carter's impact in Atlanta didn't reach the expected heights, making it clear that it was time to move on.

Richie Grant- San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons moving on from Richie Grant doesn't come as a surprise considering Grant's struggles. Atlanta gave the safety every chance to cement either a starting or contributing role. Despite this, Grant consistently misplayed the ball and wasn't able to finish tackles. Moving on and attempting to find a better answer than Grant or Justin Simmons isn't a bad decision.