6 Players who let the Atlanta Falcons down in 2024

1. Kirk Cousins

It is easy to forget just how well the Atlanta Falcons quarterback was playing prior to the loss against New Orleans. Going back and watching each game leading up to the quarterback's collapse is shocking. Cousins was throwing with confidence and power that are hard to remember. The quarterback was fearless and consistently made big plays.

This version of Cousins would become a distant memory with an all-time collapse to end the season. Kirk's most recent comments explained away the struggles as due to an injury. One the quarterback refused to admit during the regular season. When the media questioned the health of the quarterback it seems they weren't given a completely honest answer.

Kirk Cousins stayed in the starting lineup and would end Atlanta's season with his inability to make basic plays. Whether it was the injury or age there is no question that Kirk is the reason the Falcons didn't get to host a first-round playoff game. They were in complete control of the NFC South and had every chance to take advantage of Tampa's struggles. Cousins continued to get in the way and find a way to lose games that were begging to be won.