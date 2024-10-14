6 Quarterbacks who have thrown more interceptions than Kirk Cousins this season
By Nick Halden
1. Will Levis- 7 interceptions
The league leader in interceptions and "what are you doing?" moments by far. Levis is so talented but doesn't appear able to read the field or able to learn to stop forcing contested throws. The Titans looked like a far more capable team with Mason Rudolph starting and it might be time to consider going in that direction.
Giving up on Levis is going to happen and the sooner you make the move the more likely your coaching staff survives the season. What a complete mess for the Titans and a waste of an offseason at the position.
2. Jordan Love- 6 interceptions
Jordan Love has 12-touchdowns on the season and has had such a confusing start. One moment Love looks like the next in a line of truly great Green Bay quarterbacks and the next he looks like Will Levis. This week was the best game he has played since being injured and a step in the right direction.
The Packers are one of the biggest question marks in the NFC and that is completely based on what Love will prove to be. A step in the right direction for the Packers' franchise quarterback.