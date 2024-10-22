7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling after Week 6 loss
By Nick Halden
1. Rasheem Green
If you're a pass rusher of any pedigree who is sitting in free agency you should be getting a call from the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta's level of desperation should be at an all-time high after what they watched unfold against Seattle. Green is one of the few pass rushers on the market who isn't among the league's oldest players.
You aren't going to get great numbers from the veteran, but it is worth at least picking up the phone. It is hard to believe Green wouldn't be an upgrade over Lorenzo Carter or Arnold Ebiketie. Green has 19.0 career sacks and 40 quarterback hits.
2. Devin White
Any free agent Atlanta calls at this point in the season is likely to have obvious concerns. Devin White is no different but could White step in and help the run defense take a step forward? White was unable to find a landing spot and the Falcons have greatly struggled at the position.
Troy Andersen is still out and Nate Landman hasn't been the same since returning from injury. Kaden Elliss often looks lost on the field and Atlanta's run defense is in the bottom of the league. Giving White a chance to deepen the unit couldn't hurt.