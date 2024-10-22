7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling after Week 6 loss
By Nick Halden
3. Frank Clark
Clark could offer Atlanta's frustrated pass rushing unit a rotational veteran with playoff experience. Yes, the best days of Clark as a pass rusher are far behind him, however, in small doses Clark would still be worth the risk. If the veteran wants to continue playing there are few landing spots that offer a better chance at snaps than Atlanta.
A team that is not only in the playoff hunt but can offer you meaningful snaps and the chance to help mentor a very young position group. A familiar refrain when it comes to Atlanta's pass rush it simply can't make you any worse.
4. Julio Jones
Heading into Tampa would be a great time to mend fences with the former franchise star. Bring back Julio Jones as either a reserve or signing a one-day contract to retire a Falcon. A player who defined the offense for so long hasn't looked right wearing any other jersey. Give the veteran a chance to come in and sign a one-day deal to walk away with Atlanta.
Or if his interest in playing remains the Falcons could use the depth and leadership at a position group that lacks either.