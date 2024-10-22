7 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling after Week 6 loss
By Nick Halden
5. Justin Houston
Common sense suggests we've seen the last of the former Georgia Bulldog after last year's struggles. However, the level of desperation Atlanta should be feeling to fix this pass rush cannot be understated. Perhaps the veteran has one last good run left in him. It unquestionably cannot hurt to find out if there is anything left in the tank.
6. Melvin Ingram
Another pass rush specialist who has bounced around the league for the last half decade. It appears the end of his career is close if we aren't already there. These are the options you're left with when you spend your offseason adding backups to positions you've already filled and refusing to address the pass rush. The position must be fixed and the options outside the trade market are underwhelming.
7. Hunter Renfrow
There are a myriad of options for receiver depth and if the Falcons don't want a reunion with Jones, this is the next best fit. The only concern here is the fact the Raiders moved on and no other team has shown interest. Every player left on the market is going to have obvious concerns. Still, the move adds to a position with little depth and gives you the chance to find a surprise contributor.