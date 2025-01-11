7 winners (and 6 losers) of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 season

Winner: Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. went into the season knowing it could be a good two years before he could prove himself. The franchise had a plan in place and he had no control over it.

Now, he will enter his second season as the unquestioned starter after a fireworks show closed out his rookie campaign. Fans are as excited as ever and MPJ earned himself high expectations for the 2025 season.

Loser: Kirk Cousins

On the contrary, you have Kirk Cousins who many wouldn't classify as a 'loser' due to his paycheck. However, when it comes to his football career, he 100% lost.

The established veteran had some excellent games but everything took a nosedive in the second game against the Saints. From there, Cousins looked like a shell of himself as he made mistake after mistake leading to his benching. Who knows his future moving forward.