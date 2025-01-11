7 winners (and 6 losers) of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 season

Winner: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson had an outstanding sophomore year establishing himself as a top-five running back in the NFL. The eighth pick in the 2023 draft did everything you would want for a superstar running back; he ran efficiently, was a weapon out of the backfield, scored touchdowns, and was one of the best blockers at his position.

Much like Penix, Bijan will have sky-high expectations next year as he looks to lead the young and talented Falcons offense.

Loser: Kyle Pitts

Since his rookie season, Kyle Pitts could use the I haven't played with a good quarterback excuse. However, that isn't true anymore. The highest-drafted tight end in NFL history had another rough season despite good quarterback play in many games.

The lack of physicality is a huge problem as you cannot trust him to haul in contested catches, which is the point of the tight end position. He has to get stronger going into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.