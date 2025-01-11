7 winners (and 6 losers) of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 season

Winner: Kaden Elliss

Kaden Elliss was legitimately one of the NFL's most valuable defenders in 2024. The veteran linebacker did everything for a defense that often required his everything.

Whether it was blitzing, stopping the run, simulating pressure helping other guys to get free paths to the quarterback, or covering some of the league's best players, Elliss did it all.

For a signing that was met with a fair amount of criticism, Kaden Elliss has proven to be worth every penny.

Loser: Younghoe Koo (and Riley Patterson)

Younghoe Koo's future is in doubt. No one knows whether he will return or look for a new team in 2025. It is quite shocking we are talking about this considering how good Koo has been since coming to the Falcons.

Before his injury, Koo had missed the most field goals in the NFL. He was so volatile as he would go from hitting long game-winning field goals to missing multiple in a game. He is on a decent contract for a kicker and he will be lucky to get another chance in 2025.

Meanwhile, Riley Patterson was given the opportunity to show himself but his unreliability from long distance is a major issue teams cannot contend with.