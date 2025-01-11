7 winners (and 6 losers) of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 season

Winner: A.J. Terrell

Despite being an unquestioned No. 1 cornerback, A.J. Terrell had to prove a lot of people wrong. Many were criticizing his huge extension signed in the offseason but he shut everyone up.

Terrell proved he can be one of the three best corners at his position. When lined up one-on-one, he shut down Pro Bowlers Justin Jefferson and Terry McLaurin.

Despite that, he didn't make the Pro Bowl. Pretty ridiculous when a guy holds half of the NFC's Pro Bowl wide receivers to one catch for seven yards yet fails to make his first Pro Bowl.

Loser: Terry Fontenot

Fair or not, blame for the Kirk Cousins contract lands squarely on the shoulders of general manager Terry Fontenot. He is the leader of the front office and has to take the blame for any mistakes.

Fontenot has been up and down as a general manager. He has made many great free agent signings but his willingness to give Kirk Cousins so much guaranteed money is tarnishing his reputation.

Moving forward, he has to prove he can make up for one of the worst free agent signings in NFL history.