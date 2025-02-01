8 bold predictions for Falcons 2025 offseason: Massive FA signings incoming?

1. Falcons trade RB Tyler Allgeier

No one wants to see Tyler Allgeier leave but sometimes the hard decision is the best decision.

Bijan Robinson received most of the action last season while Allgeier occasionally took the field when Bijan needed a break. It is an unfortunate circumstance for a player who holds the franchise rookie rushing record. He deserves more carries which is something another team could offer him.

2. Falcons re-sign two veteran starters who struggled in 2024

Everyone was excited to see what Matt Judon and Justin Simmons would do for this team but it quickly became apparent that they aren't the players they used to be.

Judon went on a late-season surge and the team has a third-round pick invested in him so the front office may bring him back on a short deal. Meanwhile, Simmons looked slow but a new defensive scheme could improve his play next season.