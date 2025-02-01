8 bold predictions for Falcons 2025 offseason: Massive FA signings incoming?

7. Falcons make just five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

Through a combination of trades and the Kirk Cousins tampering punishment, the Atlanta Falcons have just five draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It is not a fun thought with the current lack of cap space and needs across the defense which is why many have already booked it that Terry Fontenot will make a few trades to recoup draft capital. However, don't be so certain because the Falcons haven't been too eager to trade away players who trade back in the draft.

We may see them keep things simple on draft day by only selecting five players through the seven rounds.

8. Falcons draft offense in first round for fifth straight year

Terry Fontenot has yet to draft a defensive player in the first round. Instead, he has built up a talented offense by drafting Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr., all in the top ten.

So, why do we expect that to change? Well, there is good reason, the starting lineup on offense is pretty well set and the defense has major holes but that was the thinking we had a year ago.

Couple this prediction with the Kaleb McGary release and it becomes even more plausible. The Falcons would need a long-term starter on Penix's blindside -- taking one in the first round isn't the worst idea.

There is also the possibility they draft a tight end, especially if Pitts is traded before April's draft.