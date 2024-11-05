9 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 10
By Nick Halden
1. Julio Jones
This suggestion continues to make sense for both sides with KhaDarel Hodge and Casey Washington as Atlanta's current depth at the position. Even if Jones isn't close to the player he once was it is hard to believe he cannot fill the 5th or 6th receiver role. If there is any interest from the veteran in continuing his career perhaps the issues with Atlanta can be put aside and the receiver can go out in the uniform he helped define as this generation of Falcons bring relevance back to the team.
It should at least be worth exploring considering the recent injury to Drake London and the team's lack of proven depth.
2. Frank Clark
Yes, the Falcons finally got to the passer against Dallas, however, there is reason to believe this team still needs depth. Clark is a proven playoff performer and a veteran who can help Atlanta's young edge rushers. Clark is unlikely to have a major impact but could be counted on to bolster your rotation and cannot do anything but improve your depth.
Atlanta has struggled to produce and should have enough desperation to not only make trades but go out and look to free agency hoping to improve.