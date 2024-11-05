9 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 10
By Nick Halden
3. Corey Davis
The fact the former Jet is yet to find a landing spot comes as a bit of a surprise. Davis is only twenty-nine and has proven to be a great depth piece. All of the logic to Atlanta signing Julio Jones applies here as well. The difference is with Davis you could have a chance to find a real contributor. You understand Jones is a depth piece at this stage of his career who maybe offers you 2-3 moments a season.
Davis could prove to be a valuable piece of your rotation if McCloud, Mooney, or London deal with any long term injuries down the stretch of the season.
4. Xavien Howard
Atlanta really doesn't need any depth at the corner position, however, there is an easy argument Howard should be on an NFL roster. As perhaps the player with the highest upside still sitting in free agency it is interesting to ponder whether the Falcons could improve already impressive depth in the secondary.
Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, and A.J. Terrell have all played well with Clark Phillips starting to see his snaps increase as well. Howard would have a tough time finding his way into the rotation but is worth a look.