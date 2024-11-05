9 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 10
By Nick Halden
5. Ryan Tannehill
This is in no way suggesting Kirk Cousins hasn't been great or Michael Penix Jr. shouldn't be the next man up. Atlanta's emergency third quarterback position is currently filled by Nathan Peterman. A quarterback who has been memorable based on his poor play and consistent turnovers. If the Falcons are forced to their third quarterback the season is over no matter if it is Tannehill or Peterman.
The move is simply to see if Tannehill is interested in coming into the building as depth and another experienced offensive mind to help Penix, Cousins, and Zac Robinson.
6. Rasheem Green
What's the argument against adding Green and allowing him a chance in the rotation? Ebiketie has regressed early in the season and Lorenzo Carter is currently on IR. There is reason to question Matthew Judon's ability considering the complete lack of production. One trade isn't going to fix the problems the Falcons are facing. You need to find surprise production and with it clear that isn't coming from within your current roster it is time to entertain bringing in a potential surprise contributor. There is no question that Green cannot make the unit anything but better considering current results.