9 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider calling heading into Week 10
By Nick Halden
7. Micah Hyde
With the recent injury issues Justin Simmons has dealt with, it wouldn't hurt to add more depth to the safety position. Richie Grant is underwhelming and doesn't offer the experience or ceiling of Hyde. The former Bill remains a free agent and an interesting fit for a team looking for late depth in the secondary.
8. Justin Houston
Another pass rusher who appears to have nothing left despite having an extremely impressive career. This is the part where we again point out it is hard for this Atlanta pass rush to get anything but better. At least take a look at Houston and see if the veteran could have anything left. His experience and recent landing spots suggest there could be one more burst from one of the best pass rushers of the 2010's.
9. Russell Gage
The former Falcon was great in a limited role for Atlanta behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. A failed stop in Tampa and a tough injury have Gage remaining a free agent. Does the former Falcon have anything left or was the injury career-changing? A question it can't hurt to find the answer to considering Atlanta's need for depth at the receiver position.