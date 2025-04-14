9 Potential bargain free agents the Falcons could still sign in 2025 offseason

The early message from the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 offseason has been clear. Atlanta isn't looking to spend in free agency, making an attempt to open up future flexibility and focus on resolving the Kirk Cousins debacle. With this in mind, it is unlikely we will see the team making any splashy moves in the coming weeks.

However, the Falcons still have a myriad of roster needs and hold only five picks in this year's NFL Draft. It is hard to imagine the team not at least exploring potential veteran free agent fits. We will likely see the team turn their attention back to free agency after the draft. Looking at what is left on the market, there is an interesting list of potential fits.

1. David Andrews

With Drew Dalman heading to Chicago, the biggest concern for Atlanta's offense is the center position. If Michael Penix Jr. is who the fanbase believes the quarterback to be, the rest will take care of itself. The current starting center is last year's backup, Ryan Neuzil, who spent a large portion of time starting in 2024 when Dalman suffered an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, it would be ideal to bring in either a rookie or veteran to put pressure on Neuzil. Andrews is the perfect veteran option as a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Andrews already has ties to Atlanta as well, having spent his college days with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Andrews is the perfect option to bring in either to push Neuzil or to give the Falcons a clear upgrade. Either way it plays out is a win for Atlanta. The center is likely going to be signed for an extremely cheap deal when you look at the market and injury concerns. It takes care of Atlanta's lone offensive concern and allows the Falcons to completely focus on building the defense with their limited draft picks.

David Andrews finishing his career in Atlanta would be ideal not only for Atlanta but for the veteran center. Playing between Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron is as ideal a situation as Andrews will possibly find.