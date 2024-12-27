Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Atlanta Falcons late season quarterback change

The Atlanta Falcons have spent the last week as one of the league's biggest stories after benching Kirk Cousins. Cousins will be paid around $90-million for 14 starts and will count against Atlanta's cap each of the next two seasons. Aside from the concerning cap implications, you have the debut of the only healthy first-round rookie quarterback not to have made a start yet this season. Penix was given a chance against the Giants and made the most of his chance.

While it was against New York, the Falcons just played the Raiders and saw how different things looked with Kirk Cousins starting. The change is garnering a wide range of reactions from around the league including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback situation isn't a surprising subject for Rodgers to cover. An underwhelming veteran quarterback defending another starter coming off the same injury Rodgers suffered suggests a heavy level of self interest. The Falcons made the correct move and anyone paying attention understands why the move had to be made.

Rodgers even bringing up patience with the quarterback position leaves room to wonder if the veteran has watched the Falcons the last five weeks of the season. The Falcons were far too patient and it almost cost them a shot to win the division. It took a Cooper Rush upset over the Bucs to put the Falcons back into the picture.

However, the team still has no room to stumble with a loss putting the division right back in Tampa's control. Unless the Bucs lose to the Panthers on Sunday the Facons must find a way to get a win in Washington to stay in control of their playoff hopes. Leaving no room to question the Falcons made the decision of easing Penix into the lineup at the right time. If anything, they waited far too long to make a move that could save their playoff hopes.