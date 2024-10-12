Another former UGA Bulldog poached off Atlanta Falcons practice squad
The Atlanta Falcons' practice squad has been targeted by teams over the past few weeks. Former UGA Bulldog, John FitzPatrick, was just snagged by the Green Bay Packers after placing their rising star Luke Musgrave on IR.
This move comes right after the Dirty Birds had an offensive lineman, Andrew Steuber, and a rookie, Zion Logue—also out of Georgia—stolen from their practice squad.
Atlanta Falcons practice squad loses yet another player
The Atlanta Falcons have been relatively quiet this season when it comes to making roster moves. In years past, we have seen Terry Fontenot constantly tweaking things in the search for the best possible roster.
This year has been different with the roster looking better than ever. However, he has to continue making moves on the practice squad level due to other teams picking on them.
Every player on an NFL practice squad is eligible to be signed to any active roster, as long as the individual player agrees to it. You don't usually see these players moving around with great consistency, unless you are the 2024 Falcons.
First, Zion Logue, a rookie draft pick out of Georgia, was signed by the Buffalo Bills. Then offensive lineman, Andrew Steuber, was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals. And, as you have already seen, John FitzPatrick, a former late-round pick out of Georgia, was just signed by the Green Bay Packers.
In other words, your NFL dream has a strong possibility of being realized if you are a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.
You love seeing them get the opportunity but these were three promising players who will now contribute elsewhere.
In other news, the Falcons released cornerback Kevin King, who was originally on the practice squad before getting signed to the active roster following an injury. This points toward Nate Landman being activated before Sunday's game in Carolina.
With Troy Andersen set to miss his second straight game, getting Landman back would be huge for this defense.