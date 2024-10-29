Are the Atlanta Falcons clutch or benefitting from late-game luck?
By Nick Halden
Another one-score win for the Atlanta Falcons moved their division record to 4-0 on the season. Yet another game that could have tilted in either direction and Atlanta found a way to get it done begging the question, is this a good team or simply a lucky one? The truthful answer is a bit of both with Atlanta benefitting from playing inferior rosters and playing in arguably the worst division in the league.
However, the idea that Atlanta's 5-3 record is lucky is misguided and shows a complete lack of paying attention to how their season has gone. Losses to the Steelers and Seahawks were unquestionably bad showings that were deserved losses. Kirk Cousins struggled in both games and Atlanta's offense sputtered making consistent mistakes. With that said, each of Atlanta's remaining six games the team deserved to win and made plays to put them in position to do so.
Atlanta isn't benefitting from luck but an easy schedule setting them up for a playoff berth
Atlanta's record in one-score games isn't luck but speaks to who the better team has been. Wins against the Saints, Panthers, and Eagles all were based around the play of Kirk Cousins and the veteran being the best quarterback on the field. Two wins over Tampa the Falcons won for the same reason having a defense that made timely stops and having the better quarterback. While Baker was turning the ball over or missing an open throw Kirk Cousins made plays when his team needed them most.
Even in a loss to the undefeated Chiefs the Falcons played well coming a missed defensive pass interference call away from winning the game. Atlanta has shown their resilience and ability to do what they haven't in seasons past, beat the inferior teams they are supposed to.
Any notion this Atlanta team has been lucky is based on past perceptions. These are valid considering how often over the last half-decade the Falcons have dropped games they were supposed to win. Look to last season's late loss to an awful Carolina Panthers team as recent evidence.
The Falcons being labeled as lucky is simply a lack of an explanation for a team known for choking late leads beating the teams they are supposed to. No, this Atlanta Falcons team hasn't proven themselves as a great team or a contender. Still, to discount their 5-3 record as luck ignores the reality of what has happened and the production from a team finally winning in the clutch.