Atlanta Falcons 10 largest cap hits for the 2025 NFL Season

The Atlanta Falcons went into the offseason in the red when it came to cap space. They had to make moves like extending Jake Matthews and releasing Grady Jarrett to get under the cap and make subsequent moves.

Unfortunately, the biggest culprit is a player who won't be playing for the team in 2025, Kirk Cousins. Whether he is traded or enters the season as the backup, he has killed the cap situation for the Dirty Birds. However, it isn't just him as there are plenty of significant cap hits scheduled for the upcoming season.

Atlanta Falcons top 10 cap eaters for the 2025 season

1. Kirk Cousins: $40M

Whether as a backup or a member of another team, Kirk Cousins will significantly impact the Falcons cap situation this year

2. Chris Lindstrom: $22.3M

Chris Lindstrom continues his dominant run as he enters the third year of his massive contract. He has been worth every penny.

3. Jessie Bates III: $22.3M

Jessie Bates III will continue to be the Falcons' most impactful free agent signing in quite some time. He is the leader of the defense and the best safety in the league.

4. A.J. Terrell Jr.: $19M

Entering the second year of his second NFL contract, A.J. Terrell continues to be one of the most underrated corners in the league. He shut down numerous Pro Bowl receivers last year and has yet to make one himself.

5. David Onyemata: $16.9M

David Onyemata seemed like a surefire release but that has yet to happen. It figures that the front office could be looking to trade the veteran as they look to get younger at the position.

6. Kaleb McGary: $16.5M

Kaleb McGary has been a perfect example of patience and development. He has become a solid player and will now be the blindside protector for Michael Penix Jr.

7. Darnell Mooney: $14.5M

Last year's most successful free agent signing, Darnell Mooney has revived his career with the Falcons. His pairing with Drake London makes for one of the best in the league.

8. Kyle Pitts: $10.9M

On the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, Kyle Pitts will likely remain on the roster despite trade rumors. He should be more motivated than ever as he looks to land a big second contract.

9. Leonard Floyd: $10M

The lone newcomer on this list, Leonard Floyd is expected to be a steady veteran like he has been his entire career.

10. Kaden Elliss: $8.5M

Kaden Elliss was one of the most underrated linebacker last season doing everything for the defense. Under a new defensive coordinator it will be interesting to see how he is deployed.