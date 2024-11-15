Atlanta Falcons 2024 season pointing out painful truth about Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
It is easy for Atlanta Falcons fans to sit and watch rookie pass rusher Jared Verse dominate or a myriad of other draft pieces making an impact and wonder if the Falcons made the right choice. An answer we won't have the answer to for at least another two years leads to one obvious answer, the Falcons overreached and put themselves in a worse position because of it.
No, this isn't a shot at Michael Penix Jr. or what he might become but pointing out the reality of a valuable draft pick. Under no circumstances is a top-ten pick worth a player you expect to sit for at least two years. Even if that player turns into Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes it leaves to the inevitable frustration and questioning why you didn't play the rookie at the start of his contract. Atlanta has put itself in a no-win situation ignoring the fact that an impact player could be the difference in this team contending.
The Falcons reached for Penix where they needed to add an impact player
Imagine how different Atlanta could look with Jared Verse making plays off the edge or bringing in another weapon to an already loaded offense. Yes, you must plan and develop the quarterback position long term. What we watched from Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota is completely unacceptable. However, selecting Penix inside the top-ten and putting him in a position where he cannot start for two seasons ignores both your roster needs and the value of the pick.
Atlanta's own logic works against them if Penix won't be ready to start for two seasons despite his immense talent the quarterback isn't worth the pick. If the former Washington quarterback is worth a top-ten selection there is no reasonable explanation for keeping him on the bench for two seasons.
It is frustrating logic that denied the Falcons a chance to improve a roster that is on the fringe of being a playoff contender. It isn't a stretch to say with Verse or another first-round impact player the Falcons would be in a far better position. It doesn't make things any easier that the rest of the rookie class has been either injured, unable to take the field, or underwhelming. It has taken a myriad of injuries for either of the rookie defensive linemen to have a chance to take the field.
This serves as yet another example of Atlanta's poor draft decisions and reason to question their direction. The fact we have to wait for two seasons to find out whether or not Penix is a franchise answer or a bust points out the obvious the pick was a reach and cost the Falcons the chance to add a needed impact player.