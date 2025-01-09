Atlanta Falcons 2025 free agents: Who should re-sign, walk this offseason?

With the 2024 season in the rearview mirror for the Atlanta Falcons they must look ahead to March's free agency.

The team has a lot of names who have expiring contracts but only a few are big names. They need to identify which few starters they want to bring back and which depth players are worth letting return. Here we will look at each player and decide whether they should walk or re-sign this offseason.

Walk or re-sign: Evaluating each of the Falcons 30 free agents

RB Avery Williams: Walk

Avery Williams has been a solid special teamer for the Falcons since they drafted him. He has stuck around for his return ability but after a quiet year and with other options on the roster, don't expect to see him back.

RB Robert Burns (ERFA): Walk

There isn't much room on this roster at running back for Robert Burns. It is as simple as that.

WR Rondale Moore: Re-sign

Acquired in the Desmond Ridder trade, speedster Rondale Moore sustained a season-ending injury before the season started. He shouldn't be costly to bring back for another year and his speed could be a huge weapon when combined with Michael Penix Jr.'s arm.

WR KhaDarel Hodge: Re-sign

KhaDarel Hodge made his first Pro Bowl as a special teamer this past season. He was a terror for punting teams, was in punt coverage, and had the occasional highlight as a depth receiver. He should be a priority for the front office.

TE Ross Dwelley: Walk

As a depth piece behind Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley saw little action in 2024. There is no reason to expect his return.

OT Storm Norton: Re-sign

Storm Norton has been a solid backup for this team over the past couple of seasons. He has played great when called upon and should be rewarded with a new contract.

OT Brandon Parker: Walk

Brandon Parker has played plenty of games since the Raiders drafted him in the third round. It is a toss-up whether he will return.

OG Kyle Hinton: Re-sign

There isn't offensive line depth under contract so keeping what they had last year is important. Kyle Hinton is another trustworthy piece.

OG Elijah Wilkinson: Walk

The Falcons brought Elijah Wilkinson back during the season but that is likely the end for him in Atlanta.

C Drew Dalman: Re-sign (!!!)

This is the big name that has to be re-signed. Drew Dalman has been excellent and should be brought back to keep the cohesion of the starting five.

C Ryan Neuzil (RFA): Re-sign

Perhaps I am getting too aggressive in re-signing offensive linemen but when you have a bunch of players who are either great starters or backups, you want to bring them back. Ryan Neuzil played outstanding in Dalman's absence.

OLB Matt Judon: Walk

Unless they can get Matt Judon back on a cheap one-year deal, the Falcons shouldn't entertain bringing him back. His late-season sack flurry shouldn't blind you from an overall poor season.

OLB Lorenzo Carter: Walk

Lorenzo Carter has served his purpose in Atlanta. The Falcons need to overhaul their edge rusher position and that includes letting Carter walk.

OLB Demone Harris: Re-sign

Demone Harris found his way onto the field mid-season and proved to be one of the better players at the position. He shouldn't cost too much and is good depth, at the very least.

OLB James Smith-Williams: Walk

The same goes for JSW, especially with him coming off a season-ending injury. The Falcons need to reset the position, again.

DT Ta'Quon Graham: Re-sign

The Falcons have a crowded defensive line but there should be room for Ta'Quon Graham. He has been a solid rotational piece and has plenty left to offer the team who drafted him.

DT Kentavius Street: Re-sign

Copy and paste what I said about Graham; Kentavius Street brings good depth.

DT Eddie Goldman: Walk

Eddie Goldman played well in his return to the Falcons but he isn't getting any younger and the team has many young players who are ready to see an increased workload.

LB Nate Landman (RFA): Re-sign

Being a restricted free agent makes bringing Nate Landman back much easier. He has been a good, reliable piece on defense.

LB Josh Woods: Walk

With Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, and possibly Nate Landman returning, Josh Woods may be looking for a new team in 2025.

CB Mike Hughes: Re-sign

Mike Hughes shouldn't be expected to be a starter next season but his versatility to play on the outside or in the slot makes him a great depth piece, assuming he accepts a small contract.

CB Dee Alford (RFA): Walk

Dee Alford picked the wrong year to be a liability. He was picked on ad nauseam during the season which should scare the team away from negotiating a new deal with him.

CB Antonio Hamilton: Re-sign

Antonio Hamilton struggled with injuries but is a good player to have on the team. Much like Hughes, he should return for his experience and depth.

CB Kevin King: Re-sign

I am on the fence with this one but the coaching staff's belief in him makes me think he will return.

CB Harrison Hand: Walk

The Falcons already signed a couple of defensive backs to futures contracts which isn't good news for Harrison Hand.

S Justin Simmons: Walk

There is no denying it was a disappointing year for Justin Simmons. He didn't look like the Pro Bowl player he once was so the Falcons need to continue their search for Jessie Bates' counterpart.

S Richie Grant: Walk

It has been a disappointing career for Richie Grant thus far and it is in his best interest to find a new home.

S Micah Abernathy (ERFA): Walk

Unlike offensive line, safety is a position the front office should restart at by letting the three free agents walk. Micah Abernathy has stuck around as a special teamer and can be replaced either in the draft or free agency.

LS Liam McCullough (RFA): Re-sign

The Falcons should go ahead and tender their long snapper and worry about other positions. Liam McCullough is good and brings some personality to an otherwise boring position.

K Riley Patterson: Walk

Riley Patterson's lack of leg strength may have cost the Falcons the playoffs. It is impossible to imagine him returning considering he hasn't shown he can be a starting NFL kicker.