Atlanta Falcons 2025 opponents officially revealed: Things won't be easy at home

The Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2025 NFL season with much anticipation, again. With a second-year quarterback who looked phenomenal in the final game as a rookie and all sorts of offensive talent, fans hope they can break their long postseason drought.

It will not be easy, though. The second-placed Falcons will go against countless teams with ten-plus wins in the 2024 season.

Atlanta Falcons opponents in 2025

As usual, the Atlanta Falcons will play each of their divisional opponents twice. But it is their turn to play the AFC East and NFC West, plus three same-place finishers.

Home opponents:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Road opponents:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Minnesota Vikings

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts

*Bolded marks 2024 playoff teams

2025 will be the Falcons' turn to play one more game on the road than at home—teams alternate each year.

Fortunately, most games against playoff teams will be in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Overall, their opponents have a .478 winning percentage—.537 at home, .425 on he road.

Notably, five of their eight home games and two of their nine road games are against winning teams in 2024.

However, the NFL is known for its year-to-year parody. Winning percentages of prior seasons only tell you so much about a future opponent.