Atlanta Falcons 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Defensive rebuild begins

Pick #15 Mike Green- EDGE Marshall

After Green's Senior Bowl performance it is a surprise to see the edge rusher fall this far. However, if that were to happen on draft night there is no question what Atlanta's decision will be. Green is exactly the type of piece the Atlanta pass rush needs to build around. The only returning edge rushers currently under contract are Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice. The Falcons need an influx of talent that will require both draft picks and additions in free agency. Drafting Green is as great of a start as you could reasonably hope for.

Pick #46 Maxwell Hairston-CB Kentucky

Atlanta is in an interesting position in their secondary needing help at corner and safety. Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell remain perfect building blocks the Falcons are unable to find the right pieces to put around. Hairston is a solid piece that could compete for the third corner spot. Considering it was Dee Alford's job in the 2024 season it is easy to argue the rookie would be an upgrade. If there is one concern here it is how Hairston will deal with the size and physicality of receivers at the next level. Still, it is a solid fit and gives Atlanta a chance to find a much-needed corner.

Pick #117 Smael Mondon Jr. -LB Georgia

Georgia fans always seem to loudly complain with Atlanta's lack of Bulldog selections over the last decade. This is fair when you look at the team's recent history and see Terry Fontenot's consistent misses. However, it is also fair to point out that Georgia players often have their value inflated based on their school. For Mondon, this isn't the case based on his injuries in the 2024 season and limited playing time. The linebacker could be a rare, overlooked Georgia player who would have a chance to win a starting role in the middle of Atlanta's defense. If Mondon falls this far there is no question it is the perfect fit.

Pick #201 Tonka Hemingway-DT South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway would be a day-two selection if not for being undersized. Tonka plays with a great nose for the football and finds ways to beat bigger linemen. The concerns with his lack of size catching up to him at the next level are valid. However, the Falcons could be the perfect landing spot allowing Hemingway to add size and as a depth piece and learn from a position the Falcons have loaded up on in recent seasons.

Pick #244 Barryn Sorrell-EDGE Texas

Sorrell has a real chance of making Atlanta's roster despite being the team's final selection. DeAngelo Malone and Lorenzo Carter both found their way onto the field on key downs for the Atlanta defense in the 2024 season. The bar has never been lower at the edge rush position and Sorrell is an interesting wildcard. Playing on a loaded Texas team it is hard to evaluate what the ceiling might be. At this point, it is worth a swing to see if he could develop into a future rotational piece.