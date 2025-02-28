Atlanta Falcons all-in on defense at NFL Combine this year

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris addressed the media Tuesday morning, fielding questions from reporters ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine. One of the most intriguing takeaways was the Falcons’ apparent all-in focus on defense at this year’s combine—no offensive coaches were present.

Atlanta Falcons are 💯 on defense at NFL Combine:



*Allowed 45.. 1-on-1 interviews... all 45 with defensive players ✅

*Falcons Assistant coaches in Indy? Everyone is on defensive side of the ball ✅ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 25, 2025

In 2024, the Falcons shocked the NFL by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick, despite glaring defensive needs, particularly in the pass rush. Although they attempted to trade back into the first round for defensive help, the Falcons still managed to draft several defensive players later in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, the impact of the 2024 defensive rookie class was disappointing, as the team primarily relied on veteran players. Linebacker JD Bertrand led the rookie class with 150 snaps during the regular season, but that was largely due to injuries to Nate Landman and Troy Andersen.

Fontenot’s decision to pass on a high-impact pass rusher came back to haunt the Falcons in 2024. The team finished second-to-last in sacks (31), ranked 29th in quarterback pressures (184), and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete passes at a league-high rate of 69.9%.

It appears Fontenot and his staff have learned from those missteps and are now heavily focused on drafting defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. A recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus (PFF) projects the Falcons selecting edge defender Mike Green from Marshall with the 15th overall pick. According to PFF, “Green led all FBS edge defenders in PFF overall grade and sacks last season and proved he could play at a higher level during Senior Bowl week.”

With the draft two months away, free agency will be a critical period for the Falcons to bolster their roster. It will also provide clearer insight into the team's draft strategy.